Cameroon defender Joel Matip scored in Liverpool's 6-0 win over Leeds United

Joel Matip has become the first Cameroonian to win the Premier League's player of the month award.

The centre-back played every minute as Liverpool won all four of their matches in February, conceding only one goal.

He scored in the 6-0 win over Leeds, as well as assisting Diogo Jota as the Reds beat Leicester.

Matip won the February award in front of Che Adams, Ryan Fraser, Harry Kane, Ben Mee and Wilfried Zaha.

The 31-year-old has not played for Cameroon since 2015 after becoming upset with the way the country's football association ran the sport.

He has 27 caps for the Indomitable Lions, including playing at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, and several coaches in recent years have unsuccessfully tried to persuade him to make a comeback.