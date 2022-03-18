Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Coach Aliou Cisse has retained the majority of the Senegal squad that won the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations title

Cisse named a 26-man squad external-link on Friday for two-legged play-off between the 2021 Africa Cup of Nation finalists, for a spot at the global showpiece event in Qatar.

Goalkeeper Bingourou Kamara has been recalled as keepers Alfred Gomis of Rennes and QPR's Seny Dieng both miss out due to injury.

Youssouf Sabaly also returns to the squad with Bologna defender Ibrahima Mbaye and France-based Joseph Lopy left out after helping Senegal win its first-ever Nations Cup last month.

Senegal will be looking to established stars like Sadio Mane of Liverpool, Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, Watford's Ismaïla Sarr and Idrissa Gueye of Paris Saint-Germain as they bid for second consecutive World Cup appearance.

In a play-off billed as a battle between Liverpool forwards Mane and Egypt captain Mohamed Salah, the latter has a chance for revenge after the heartbreak of losing the Nations Cup final in Cameroon.

Egypt will host the first leg of the World Cup play-off in Cairo on 25 March, with the return in Dakar four days later.

Africa's most successful side with seven titles, the Pharaohs are aiming to reach their fourth World Cup, while Senegal are chasing a third appearance.

Both sides went to the last World Cup in Russia in 2018, going out in the group stage.

Senegal squad to face Egypt:

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea, England), Alioune Badara Faty (Casa Sport), Bingourou Camara (Sporting Charleroi, Belgium)

Defenders: Bouna Sarr (Bayern Munich, Germany), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli, Italy) Abdou Diallo (PSG), Saliou Ciss (AS Nancy France), Pape Abou Cisse (Olympiakos, Greece), Fode-Ballo Toure (AC Milan, Italy), Youssouf Sabaly (Sevilla, Spain), Abdoulaye Seck (Antwerp, Belgium)

Midfielders: Idrissa Gana Gueye (PSG, France), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City, England), Cheikhou Kouyate (Crystal Palace, England), Pape Matar Sarr (Metz, France), Moustapha Name (Paris FC, France), Loum Ndiaye (FC Porto, Portugal), Pape Gueye (Marseille, France)

Forwards: Sadio Mane (Liverpool, England), Ismaila Sarr (Watford, England), Famara Diedhiou (Alanyaspor, Turkey), Bamba Dieng (Marseille, France), Keita Balde Diao (Cagliari, Italy), Habib Diallo (Strasbourg, France), Mame Baba Thiam (Kayserispor, Turkey), Boulaye Dia (Villarreal, Spain)