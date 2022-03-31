Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Former Nigeria international Augustine Eguavoen has had three spells in charge of the national side

Augustine Eguavoen has stepped down as Nigeria boss after the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Nigeria were eliminated on the away goals rule following a 1-1 draw with Ghana in Abuja in the second leg of their play-off on Tuesday.

Eguavoen, 56, was placed in interim charge of the side in December following the sacking of long-serving coach Gernot Rohr.

He led the team to the last 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations this year, and was then tasked with reaching the World Cup finals in Qatar.

Nigeria's exit at the hands of their fierce West African rivals was met by an angry reaction from home supporters, who pelted the Ghanaian delegation with missiles and damaged dugouts and advertising hoardings after staging a pitch invasion.

Former Nigeria international Eguavoen, who had two previous spells in charge of the national side, is expected to return to his position of technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Meanwhile, the rest of the Super Eagles coaching staff has been dismissed, and offers of two-and-a-half-year contracts have been withdrawn.

Emmanuel Amuneke, Joseph Yobo and Salisu Yusuf had joined Eguavoen's backroom staff last month, with Aloysius Agu retained as goalkeeping coach.

"We thank the coaches and team officials for their service to the nation and wish them success in their future endeavours," NFF general secretary Dr Mohammed Sanusi said. external-link

A statement from the NFF said a new management team would be announced "after a proper review" and would be charged with "reinvigorating the Super Eagles to face future challenges appropriately".