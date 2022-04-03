Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Hussein El Shahat helped Al Ahly to finish third at the Fifa Club World Cup in February

Defending champions Al Ahly sealed qualification for the quarter-finals of the African Champions League by beating Sudan's Al Hilal Omdurman in their final group match.

A second-half goal from substitute Hussein El Shahat was enough to give the Egyptian giants a 1-0 win in Cairo on Sunday.

Al Ahly's progress had been in doubt after losing twice to South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns, but Pitso Mosimane's side made sure of second place in Group A.

The record 10-time African Champions League winners become the sixth North African side to reach the last eight, with the seven other qualifiers already decided before the final round of matches.

Al Ahly join group winners Sundowns, Raja Casablanca, Esperance and Wydad Casablanca and runners-up Entente Setif, CR Belouizdad and Petro Atletico de Luanda in Tuesday's quarter-final draw.

Wydad thrashed Petro de Luanda 5-1 in Casablanca while Esperance saw off CR Belouizdad 2-1 in Rades to seal top spot in their respective groups.

In the Caf Confederation Cup, Al Ittihad of Libya picked up the point they needed to reach the knock-out stages while Morocco's RS Berkane and Tanzanian side Simba SC both won their final matches to progress from Group D.

That trio join Al Ahli Tripoli (Libya), Pyramids (Egypt), Orlando Pirates (South Africa), TP Mazembe (DR Congo) and Al Masry (Egypt) in the draw for the last eight, which will also be held on Tuesday.

African Champions League results

Group A:

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) 3-0 Al Merrikh (Sudan)

Al Ahly (Egypt) 1-0 Al Hilal (Sudan)

Group B:

Horoya (Guinea) 1-1 AmaZulu (South Africa)

Raja Casablanca (Morocco) 1-0 Entente Setif (Algeria)

Group C:

Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia) 3-2 Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana)

Esperance (Tunisia) 2-1 CR Belouizdad (Algeria)

Group D:

Zamalek (Egypt) 0-0 Sagrada Esperanca (Angola)

Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) 5-1 Petro Atletico de Luanda (Angola)

Confederation Cup results

Group A:

Pyramids (Egypt) 1-0 Zanaco (Zambia)

CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) 0-0 Al Ahly Tripoli (Libya)

Group B:

Royal Leopard (Eswatini) 0-2 JS Saoura (Algeria)

Orlando Pirates (South Africa) 0-0 Al Ittihad (Libya)

Group C:

TP Mazembe (DR Congo) 2-0 Al Masry (Egypt)

Coton Sport (Cameroon) 0-1 Otoho Oyo (Congo)

Group D: