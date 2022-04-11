Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Carlos Queiroz had two spells as Sir Alex Ferguson's assistant at Manchester United

Carlos Queiroz has left his role as Egypt coach after the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) terminated his contract by mutual consent.

The decision comes after the Pharaohs failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Last month, Egypt missed out on a spot at the tournament in Qatar after being beaten 3-1 on penalties by Senegal following a 1-1 draw on aggregate over two legs of their play-off.

That shoot-out defeat came less than eight weeks after Egypt lost the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final to the same opposition on spot-kicks.

Portuguese Queiroz, 69, had also led Egypt to the semi-finals of the Arab Cup in Qatar last year.

The former Real Madrid, Portugal and Iran boss had taken charge of the Pharaohs last September, replacing Hossam El Badry.

The EFA board is expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss whether to appoint an Egyptian - with former striker Hossam Hassan and Pyramids coach Ihab Gala in the frame - or foreign manager to succeed Queiroz.

Meanwhile, Libya have hired former Mauritania coach Corentin Martins after parting company with Javier Clemente by mutual consent.

Clemente, 72, was in his second spell with the north Africans, while Martins spent seven years in charge of Mauritania but was sacked last October.

Elsewhere, Mario Marinica will leave his post as technical director of Malawi to become head coach of the Flames after Meck Mwase was sacked.

Mwase led Malawi to qualification for the 2021 Nations Cup but Romanian Marinica oversaw the side in Cameroon as they were knocked out by Morocco in the last 16.

All three countries are awaiting the draw for the qualifying group stage of the 2023 Nations Cup, which will take place on Tuesday, 19 April.