Daniel Amokachi (right) struck two late goals in Everton's FA Cup semi-final win against Tottenham, but that was only half the story

It was a decision Daniel Amokachi took himself and even though it could have backfired, it went down in Everton and FA Cup folklore instead.

Leading Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in an FA Cup semi-final clash at Elland Road in 1995, the Nigeria international somehow managed to substitute himself on for the injured Paul Rideout.

Toffees boss Joe Royle had no idea about Amokachi's intentions, berating the fourth official as the striker trotted on to the pitch in the 71st minute,

Having endured a stop-start first season with Everton following a £3m move from Club Bruges, Amokachi had the last laugh, however, as he netted two late goals to seal a 4-1 victory and set up a final against Manchester United.

"It was meant to be, because if I didn't score then it would probably have been my last game for Everton," the 49-year-old told BBC Sport Africa.

"Rideout got a knock and went down, and if you play the same position you jump off your feet and start warming up and getting ready.

"He got up but went down again. Everybody knew I was in very good shape and ready to go. I just went to Willie [Everton assistant manager Willie Donachie] and I told him 'The gaffer says you need me on'.

"When you look back at the clip, you can see how furious Joe Royle was. He ran to the touchline, [saying] 'What are you guys doing?' I looked back at him - we had done it already. If you pull me back, we'll play with one less anyway.

"Ten minutes later - bang. And then another goal - bang - and Everton were in the final. Legendary moments like that keep your name in the limelight."

The strangest substitution ever?

Royle later described it as "the greatest substitution I never made".

"That was typical Dan - his exuberance, keenness and positive attitude," Everton team-mate Barry Horne said.

"He desperately wanted to get on. I don't think we appreciated how big a story Dan coming on and scoring those two goals was going to be in the weeks, months and years to come."

Amokachi added: "It was the gaffer that went to the press conference and told the whole world about it.

"Then he came into the locker room and hugged me, gave me his hand and said: 'Well done, son, but never try that again.'"

Amokachi came off the bench again in the final against United, but this time with his manager's knowledge - yet his scoring touch was not needed as Rideout had already put the Toffees 1-0 up.

That first-half header was enough to clinch an FA Cup triumph - still Everton's most recent major honour to date.

Amokachi became the first Nigerian to win the famous trophy, which came in between two successes at international level.

He was part of the squad which won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1994 and would go on to get an Olympic gold medal with the Super Eagles in 1996.

"Beating the mighty Manchester United in the final, nobody saw it coming," Amokachi said.

"And we did it because of that character that Joe Royle brought into the team. It is a day I will never forget."