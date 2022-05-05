Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Mohamed Salah has scored 30 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool this season

Mohamed Salah says it will be "revenge time" when Liverpool face Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Their meeting in Paris on 28 May is a repeat of the 2018 final, which the Spanish giants won 3-1.

Salah was forced off injured before half-time in that game with a shoulder injury sustained in a challenge by Real defender Sergio Ramos.

"I'm so excited, I said before the game that I wanted to play Madrid in the final," the 29-year-old forward said.

"We lost in the (2018) final, it was a sad day for all of us and I think it is revenge time.

"I'm sure it is going to be a tough game, they beat a lot of good teams so we just need to focus on the game."

Salah bounced back from that particular disappointment 12 months later, scoring a penalty in the Champions League final against Tottenham as the Reds won 2-0 to clinch their sixth European crown.

Salah was substituted in the 30th minute as Real Madrid beat Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final in Kyiv

This season Liverpool remain in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple, having won the League Cup and booked their place in the FA Cup final, where they will face Chelsea at Wembley on 14 May.

Meanwhile, the Anfield outfit trail Premier League leaders Manchester City by one point with four games of the league campaign remaining.

Egypt captain Salah has been vital in Liverpool's challenge on all fronts this season, scoring 30 goals and notching 14 assists in 45 appearances.

His form has seen him crowned as the Football Writers' Association's Footballer of the Year for the second time, having also won the award four years ago.

"It feels great," he said after receiving his award on Thursday night in London.

"I want to thank everyone who voted for me - of course journalists are a big part of the football family. Hopefully we can win some more (trophies) this year."

Salah tweeted that Liverpool "have a score to settle" after Real came back from 5-3 down on aggregate to beat Manchester City in their semi-final tie on Wednesday.