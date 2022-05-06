Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Ghana won one game and lost two at the 2018 Women's Under-20 World Cup in France

Ghana have been drawn in the same group as reigning champions Japan at the Women's Under-20 World Cup, which will be held in Costa Rica in August.

The Black Princesses, who will be at their sixth consecutive finals, will also face three-time winners USA and the Netherlands in Group D.

Ghana have failed to progress beyond the group stages in their previous five appearances.

Nigeria, who have played at all nine previous tournaments, were placed in Group C alongside France, Canada and South Korea during Thursday's draw.

The Falconets have twice finished as runners-up, in 2010 and 2014, which is the best any African team has managed at the event.

The top two from each of the four groups will advance to the quarter-finals.

The tournament, which was cancelled in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, is due to kick off on 10 August with the final 18 days later.

Women's Under-20 World Cup draw:

Group A: Costa Rica (hosts), Australia, Spain, Brazil.

Group B: Germany, Colombia, New Zealand, Mexico.

Group C: France, Nigeria, Canada, South Korea.

Group D: Japan (holders), Netherlands, Ghana, USA.