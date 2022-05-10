Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Christine Mboma had to wait to receive the BBC African Sports Personality of the Year award because of the coronavirus pandemic

Christine Mboma hopes to win more medals and inspire others across the continent after finally getting her hands on the BBC African Sports Personality of the Year award for 2021.

The 18-year-old was presented with the trophy, which she won in January following a public vote, ahead of the Kip Keino Classic meeting in Nairobi at the weekend.

Mboma took the accolade after becoming the first Namibian woman to ever win an Olympic medal when taking silver in a star-studded 200m final in Tokyo last year.

"This award motivates me to continue [from] where I stopped last year, to put in more hard work to continue doing the best," she told BBC Sport Africa.

"It's quite heavy but I am happy to hold my trophy. I am still excited about the BBC award I won early this year - I feel like I won it today.

"It [rewards] the hard work and support from people and I hope it will inspire lots of people, especially the young ones in Africa."

Mboma saw off Kenyan runners Eliud Kipchoge and Faith Kipyegon, South African para-athlete Ntando Mahlangu, Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker to win BBC African Sports Personality of the Year.

In addition to her Olympic silver last year, Mboma was also a Diamond League champion and Under-20 gold medallist over 200m, and broke the U20 record over the distance several times.

Mboma's coach Henk Botha said receiving the award was "something special" for both of them.

"I remember the day you called me and told me I wasn't allowed to tell anyone yet," ," he told BBC Sport Africa.

"It was so bad. I just wanted to scream and say 'Yes, we got it!'. In some kind of way it is also a recognition of myself because we work together as a team."

However, the Kip Keino Classic did not go to plan for the sprinter, how pulled up with a muscle strain during the 100m and ended her day in tears.

Botha told BBC Sport Africa they will do an MRI scan in South Africa this week but he is positive the injury won't keep Mboma out of action for too long.