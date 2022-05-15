Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Pirates' Siphelele Ndlovu vies for the ball with Al Ahly Tripoli's Mohamed Abdussalam during the Confederation Cup second leg semi-final

Morocco's Renaissance Berkane will face South Africa's Orlando Pirates in Friday's Confederation Cup final after advancing from Sunday's semi-finals.

Youssef Elfahli scored twice for Berkane as they beat DR Congo's TP Mazembe 4-1 at home to advance 4-2 on aggregate.

In the other last four clash Pirates edged Libya's Al Ahly Tripoli 2-1 overall despite losing 1-0 in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Mazembe, who won the cup in 2016 and 2017, took a slender 1-0 lead to Morocco for the second leg but were behind after 10 minutes when Bakr El Helali opened the scoring for Berkane.

The Congolese side took just 60 seconds to restore their aggregate lead and grab a vital away goal as Phillippes Kinzumbi stunned the home crowd with a goal.

It meant Berkane needed to win by two goals with 11 minutes left to play Larbi Naji scored, followed soon after by two from Elfahli to secure the victory.

Pirates were 2-0 up after the first leg away against Al Ahly but the return game was anything but routine as they struggled on a slippery surface in rainy Soweto.

Al Ahly scored on the stroke of fulltime through substitute Ali Aqoub but were unable to get an all-important second to level the aggregate score.

Berkane, won the Confederation Cup in 2020, while Pirates lost in the 2015 final but have never before won the trophy. The final is being played in Uyo, Nigeria on Friday.