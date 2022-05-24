Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Morocco's Noussair Mazaroui spent 16 years at Dutch club Ajax

Morocco defender Noussair Mazaroui has joined German champions Bayern Munich from Dutch side Ajax on a free transfer.

The deal had been widely reported in recent months with the 24-year-old's contract with Ajax set to end in June.

He has signed a four-year deal with Bayern through to 30 June 2026, and will link up with his new team-mates for pre-season training in July.

"I had a good feeling right from the first talks and I'm happy to be moving to one of the biggest clubs in Europe," Mazraoui told the Bayern Munich website. external-link

"Bayern have just become German champions for the 10th time in a row and will also be among the contenders to win the Champions League again next year. I chose this club because I can win the biggest titles here."

Bayern Munich's chief executive Oliver Khan is also hoping the Moroccan can help the Bundesliga club add more silverware.

"Noussair is the next building block as we continue to strengthen our team in a targeted way," the former Germany goalkeeper told the club website.

"We have big aims again for the new season, and players such as Noussair increase our options.

"We're also looking forward to taking on the Champions League again with him and we want to celebrate a lot of successes together in the coming years."

Mazraoui leaves Ajax after 16 years at the club, where he won three Eredivisie titles and two Dutch Cups.

His most recent success was earlier this month as the Amsterdam club won a third consecutive league title.

He becomes the first player to leave the Johan Cruyff Arena since boss Erik Ten Hag left to take over at Manchester United.

Earlier this year Mazraoui, along with former Ajax team mate Hakim Ziyech, missed the Africa Cup of Nations after a falling out with Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic.

With that relationship now mended, the full-back is set to be a key man for the Atlas Lions at the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.