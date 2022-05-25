Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Petro Ateltico's Childe Dudao top-socred in their semi-final against Cameroon's FAP

Petro Atletico have reached the final of the second edition of the Basketball Africa League.

The Angolan club beat Cameoon's Forces Armees et Police (FAP) 88-74 in their semi-final at the ongoing play-offs in Kigali, Rwanda.

Petro will now face either defending champions Zamalek of Egypt or last year's runners-up Tunisia's US Monastir in the final on Saturday.

The two sides meet in the second semi-final on Wednesday (tip-off 19:30 GMT).

Petro and FAP had met in the Nile Conference last month, with the Angolan outfit winning 73-60.

This time the Angolans dominated the first three periods winning all three to open up a gap of 22 points going into the final 10 minutes.

The Cameroonians won the final period 27-19 but it was not enough to overturn the deficit and saw Petro reach the final.

Childe Dundao was the top scorer for Petro Atletico with 18 points, while Credric Kenfack Tsnague weighed in with 13 for FAP.

BAL 2022 play-off schedule

Quarter-finals:

REG (Rwanda) 63-66 FAP (Cameroon)

AS Sale (Morocco) 89-102 Petro Atletico (Angola)

Zamalek (Egypt) 66-49 SLAC (Guinea)

Cape Town Tigers (South Africa) 67-106 US Monastir (Tunisia)

Semi-finals:

Petro Atletico 88-74 FAP

US Monastir v Zamalek - Wednesday, 25 May (1930 GMT).

Third-place play-off: FAP v US Monastir/Zamalek - Friday, 27 May (1600 GMT).

Final: Petro Atletico v US Monastir/Zamalek - Saturday, 28 May (1600 GMT).