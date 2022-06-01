Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

In 2021 Christine Mboma won an Olympic silver medal, the Diamond League crown and a junior World title over 200m

Namibia's Olympic 200m silver medallist Christine Mboma will miss this month's African Athletics Championships after failing to recover from a thigh injury.

The 19-year-old was injured during the 100m at the Kip Keino Classic continental tour meeting in Kenya on 7 May, pulling up and failing to finish the race.

Her coach Henk Botha confirmed that she has not recovered from the issue which he told BBC Sport Africa at the time would rule her out for at least three weeks.

She will now be absent from the African Championships, which begin on Wednesday, 8 June in Mauritius.

Mboma, who is the reigning BBC African Sport Personality of the Year, is currently Africa's highest-rated sprinter after an impressive 2021 season which saw her claim the Diamond League trophy and the junior World title over 200m in addition to silver at the Tokyo Olympics.

Her attentions will now turn to regaining fitness ahead of the World Athletics Championships next month.

The World Athletics Championships begin on 15 July in Oregon, United States, with the Commonwealth Games starting on 28 July in Birmingham, England.