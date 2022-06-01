Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Morocco captain Romain Saiss has been at Wolves for six years

Morocco captain Romain Saiss announces he is leaving English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers after six years.

In a post on Instagram external-link , the defender said: "The moment I feared the most has come... the moment to say goodbye to you.

"It was an honour and a privilege to wear these colours and to contribute to the success and renewal of this club.

"Thank you to all the players that I consider as a family. I'll be a wolf forever."

The 32-year-old joined Wolves from Angers in 2016 and made 181 appearances for the club.

Saiss is currently with the Morocco squad for their friendly against the USA on Wednesday before the Atlas Lions begin their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Liberia on June 9 and 13 respectively.