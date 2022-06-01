Joel Embiid: Cameroonian NBA star undergoes surgery
Cameroonian basketball star Joel Embiid has undergone surgery but is expected to be fit for pre-season training with his NBA team the Philadelphia 76ers.
Embiid played in the postseason with a torn ligament in his right thumb, an injury first listed during Philadelphia's first-round playoff series against the Toronto Raptors.
He played a total of 10 postseason games, before the 76ers were eliminated in the Eastern Conference semi-finals by the Miami Heat, despite being hampered by the finger injuries as well as a fractured right orbital bone sustained in the playoffs.
The 28-year-old, who also had surgery on his left index finger, led the NBA in scoring last season with 30.6 points per game
Embiid is a four-time All-NBA selection and a five-time All-Star. He was a finalist for league MVP, an award that went to Denver's Nikola Jokic for the second straight year.