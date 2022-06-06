Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Federico Bikoro's 84th-minute penalty secured the home side's win

Equatorial Guinea kick-started their hopes of qualifying for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations when beating Libya 2-0 on home soil on Monday evening.

Thumped 4-0 by Group J leaders Tunisia in their opening encounter last week, the Nzalang Nacional needed a win that came courtesy of an own goal and a debatable penalty in Malabo.

Mohammed Al-Tohami found his own net shortly after half-time before Federico Bikoro converted from the spot six minutes from time following furious Libyan protests.

They were unhappy at the handball awarded against Mohammed Mounir who had appeared to be pushed from behind.

The first points in the group for the Equatoguineans, who reached the quarter-finals at this year's Nations Cup in Cameroon, takes them level with Libya, but just behind on goal difference.

Topping the group with four points are Tunisia, one of Africa's five representatives at the World Cup later this year and who were held to a goalless draw in Botswana on Sunday.

Group J resumes in September with two rounds of games, prior to the qualifying campaign concluding in March next year.