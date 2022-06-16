Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Assan Ceesay spent four years on the books at FC Zurich, joining from Lugano in 2018

Italian Serie A newcomers Lecce have signed The Gambia international Assan Ceesay on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old forward joins from Swiss champions FC Zurich, having scored 22 goals in 36 club appearances last season.

Ceesay has agreed a two-year contract with Lecce, with the option of a third year.

The Apulian club will return to the top flight after a two-year absence, having finished top of Serie B in 2021-22.

