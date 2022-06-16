Close menu

Assan Ceesay: Lecce sign The Gambia striker on free transfer

Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Assan Ceesay in action for FC Zurich
Assan Ceesay spent four years on the books at FC Zurich, joining from Lugano in 2018

Italian Serie A newcomers Lecce have signed The Gambia international Assan Ceesay on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old forward joins from Swiss champions FC Zurich, having scored 22 goals in 36 club appearances last season.

Ceesay has agreed a two-year contract with Lecce, with the option of a third year.

The Apulian club will return to the top flight after a two-year absence, having finished top of Serie B in 2021-22.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories