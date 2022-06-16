Assan Ceesay: Lecce sign The Gambia striker on free transfer
Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa
Italian Serie A newcomers Lecce have signed The Gambia international Assan Ceesay on a free transfer.
The 28-year-old forward joins from Swiss champions FC Zurich, having scored 22 goals in 36 club appearances last season.
Ceesay has agreed a two-year contract with Lecce, with the option of a third year.
The Apulian club will return to the top flight after a two-year absence, having finished top of Serie B in 2021-22.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.