Omar Daf spent almost four years as coach of French club Sochaux

Former Senegal international Omar Daf has quit as coach of Sochaux to join French Ligue 2 rivals Dijon on a two-year deal.

The 45-year-old, who was part of the Senegal side that reached the quarter-finals of the 2002 World Cup, had been in charge of Sochaux since 2018.

"I am very happy to have him come to Dijon. He is a coach who has great experience in Ligue 2," club president Olivier Delcourt explained.

"He is ambitions align with the club's. I like the fact that he advocates an attacking game game.

"He will bring stability, professionalism and maximum confidence to the group."

Sochaux were beaten in the Ligue 2 play-offs after finishing fifth in the table last season, while Dijon ended the campaign in 11th place following relegation from the top flight.

Daf's deal at the Stade Gaston Gerard has the option of being extended into a third year.

Daf enjoyed a 17-year playing career in France that included two stints with Sochaux either side of three years at Brest.

The defender won 55 international caps and reached the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2002 before the Teranga Lions' run at the World Cup in Japan and South Korea.