Andre Onana was restricted to 10 appearances for Dutch Eredivisie winners Ajax last season

Italian side Inter Milan have signed Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana on a free transfer from Ajax.

The 26-year-old has been brought in as the successor to Samir Handanovic, 37, and he has agreed a five-year contract with the Serie A club.

Onana spent seven and a half years with Ajax, making 214 appearances in all competitions during his stint with the Dutch giants.

However, he lost his place in the side in February last year when he was handed a 12-month doping ban, which was reduced to nine months on appeal.

He returned to competitive action last November, and helped Cameroon to a third-placed finish at the Africa Cup of Nations on home soil earlier this year.

The former Barcelona youngster is expected to be number one for the Indomitable Lions at the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Onana had turned down a new contract at Ajax and made just 10 first-team appearances last season.

He will become the fourth Cameroonian to play for Inter after Pierre Wome, Daniel Maa Boumsong and Samuel Eto'o.

Inter finished second in Serie A last season, two points behind cross-city rivals AC Milan, and have been busy since the transfer window opened.

The Nerazzurri have re-signed striker Romelu Lukaku on loan from Chelsea and have also brought in midfielder Kristjan Asllani from Empoli.

