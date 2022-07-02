Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Hosts Morocco opened the Women's Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 win over debutants Burkina Faso in the capital Rabat.

Captain Ghizlane Chebbak's free-kick just before the half-hour was enough to earn the North Africans their first win in the competition for 24 years.

The strike lacked both power and accuracy but nonetheless deceived Burkinabe goalkeeper Mariam Ouattara, 19, who could have done better.

At their first Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in 22 years, the Moroccans next meet Uganda, also in Rabat, on Tuesday.

The second game in Group A will take place on Sunday when Senegal meet the Ugandans.

