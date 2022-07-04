Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Franck Kessie scored 37 goals in 223 appearance during a five-year spell with AC Milan

Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie from AC Milan on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old, who helped Milan win the Serie A title last season, has signed a four-year deal at the Nou Camp.

Kessie has been described by Barcelona as "the complete midfielder" and the Catalan club have also announced that his contract will include a €500 million buy-out clause.

Born in Ouragahio, the midfielder started his career at Stella Club d'Adjame before moving to Italy in 2014 to sign for Atalanta, and he scored twice on his Serie A debut.

After two years on loan at Milan, Kessie completed a €33 million move to the San Siro in 2019.

Kessie made his debut for Ivory Coast in 2014, and has won a total of 56 international caps.

He started all four matches at the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon earlier this year as the Elephants were knocked out in the last 16 by Egypt on penalties.

