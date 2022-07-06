Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Felix Afena-Gyan (right) has scored one goal in six appearances for Ghana

Ghana international Felix Afena-Gyan has signed a new four-year contract with Italian Serie A side Roma.

The 19-year-old forward has scored two goals in 22 appearances for the Giallorossi since making his first-team debut last October.

"Ever since I arrived at this club my aim was to reach the first team," Afena-Gyan told the club website. external-link

"Since I did that my life has changed a lot. Now I need to just concentrate on continuing to improve."

Afena-Gyan only joined Roma at the start of 2021 and progressed rapidly from their Under-18 side to the senior squad under Jose Mourinho.

The Roma boss bought the teenager a pair of "very expensive" shoes after he scored his first Serie A goals last November.

Afena-Gyan made his Ghana debut in March, helping the Black Stars to qualify for this year's World Cup by overcoming West African rivals Nigeria in a two-legged play-off.

He scored his first international goal against Madagascar last month, and has won a total of six caps.