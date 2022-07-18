Morocco celebrate their historic Women's World Cup qualification in front of a packed house in Rabat

After securing their maiden World Cup tickets, Morocco and Zambia are looking to upset illustrious opponents Nigeria and South Africa in Monday's semi-finals at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

The Atlas Lionesses have won all their four games on home soil, but face a tough task to reach the final in the shape of nine-time champions, the Super Falcons.

Nigeria, who have played in all eight Women's World Cup finals, are unbothered that Morocco will be roared on by a partisan crowd as they look for a place in their first final.

"We have played against teams playing at home and we know how to manage games like this. We do not care about how many people are in the stadium," experienced midfielder Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene said.

"We shall come into this game with the sole purpose of winning and going to the final."

Rise of the lionesses

Morocco captain Ghizlane Chebbak was named best player of the group stage after emerging joint-top scorer with three goals.

Led by former Lyon coach Reynald Pedros, Morocco have grown from strength to strength in the tournament defeating debutants Burkina Faso and Botswana as well as Uganda and Senegal.

But Pedros is aware that they will need to punch above their wight against Nigeria.

"We have qualified for the World Cup and now our next target is to make it to the final and win the Wafcon," she told Caf website.

"Nigeria is truly a strong team - the strongest in Africa. They always qualify for the World Cup. We have studied them and know their strength and I can say that in the semifinal, everything is possible. We need to do our best."

Tricky game for Banyana

Zambia will meet South Africa in the first of Monday's Wafcon semi-finals

The first semi-final pits Zambia against four-time runners up South Africa.

Zambia coach Bruce Mwape told BBC Sport Africa that the continental title is a realistic target for the Copper Queens, but admits they face a tricky game against familiar opponent and favourites Banyana Banyana.

"It is a derby, and a derby is not only to be played, but to be won," said Bruce Mwape during the pre-match press conference.

Always the bridesmaids but never the bride, South Africa - who lost their fourth final last time out - are hoping their 12th appearance will finally deliver a hitherto-elusive continental crown.

Despite losing the Ghana 2018 final on penalties to Nigeria, Desiree Ellis, coach since 2018, must see off Zambia to stand another chance.

And after playing all their previous four games in the city of Rabat, South Africa will be playing in Casablanca for the first time in the tournament against their unpredictable rivals.

"It's life in competition. Every time you take one step, you have to adapt to another environment," said Ellis.

"That is the way it is. Fortunately, we have a group of professionals who know this kind of thing and who adapt quickly."