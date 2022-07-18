Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Seko Fofana, who has won six caps for Ivory Coast, joined Lens from Italian club Udinese in 2020

Lens midfielder Seko Fofana is ready to resume his international career after ending his self-imposed exile from Ivory Coast's national team.

The 27-year-old, voted the best African player in France's top flight last season, took a break from international football in October last year.

Fofana rejected the chance to represent the two-time African champions at this year's Africa Cup of Nations in order to "focus on his club career".

The 2-1 Nations Cup qualifying defeat by Ethiopia in November 2019 is Fofana's most recent appearance for the Elephants.

The player, once on the books of Manchester City, has been persuaded by recently-appointed Ivory Coast coach Jean-Louis Gasset to return.

"I had a good discussion with the coach and I look forward to playing for my country again," Fofana said.

"I have made it clear with all honesty that if I am called up I will make myself available to compete for a place in the squad."

It represents a significant change in thinking for Fofana, who walked away from the West Africans barely three months before the Nations Cup finals in Cameroon.

Ivory Coast's next competitive match takes place in September, when the host nation face Comoros in back-to-back qualifying for the 2023 Nations Cup.

The Elephants are already assured of a place at the tournament as hosts of the continental showpiece, which will now be played in 2024 because of weather concerns.