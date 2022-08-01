Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Amsterdam-born Tarik Tissoudali made his Morocco debut at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year

Morocco forward Tarik Tissoudali has been ruled out of the World Cup in Qatar later this year after suffering a serious knee injury.

The 29-year-old ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee while playing for Gent on Saturday, and the Belgian club say he will be out for at least six months.

Tissoudali was forced off against Sint-Truiden after just 31 minutes of their Jupiler Pro League encounter, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Former Telstar and Beerschot player Tissoudali was born in The Netherlands but made his Morocco debut at the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

He has won a total of nine caps, and scored in both legs as the North Africans beat DR Congo 5-2 on aggregate in a play-off in March to secure their place at the World Cup.

The Atlas Lions have been drawn in Group F in Qatar alongside Belgium, Canada and Croatia.

The tournament kicks off on 21 November, with the final on 18 December.