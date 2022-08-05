Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Folashade Oluwafemiayo successfully lifted 130kg, 150kg and 155kg to win Commonwealth gold

Nigeria's Folashade Oluwafemiayo says her passion for para powerlifting helped her set a new world record and win the women's heavyweight category at the Commonwealth Games.

The 37-year-old lifted 155kgs with her final attempt to end with 123.4 points as compatriot Bose Omolayo took silver.

"My constant training led me to go higher," Oluwafemiayo told BBC Sport Africa.

"I feel so good to be the person to set another record, though I owned the record. I was determined that I would add to the record.

"I thank my lovely husband for being there for me. Whenever I say I'm not going for training, he says 'Let's go'.

"This is my first Commonwealth Games and it is special. I feel good for Nigeria - winning gold and silver is great."

However, there was disappointment for the West Africans in the women's lightweight category, as Latifat Tijani and Onyinyechi Gift Mark were disqualified after arriving 25 minutes late for the scheduled kit check.

Kenya's Hellen Kariuki picked up bronze in that event as England's Zoe Newson won gold.

Elsewhere on day seven in Birmingham, Nigeria's Goodness Nwachukwu set a new world record of 36.56 meters as she won the women's F42-44/61-64 discus throw.

There was also success on the track for South Africa as Ndodomzi Ntutu won the men's T11/12 100m in 10.83 seconds,

"This has been a tough year for me," the 36-year-old told BBC Sport Africa.

"I have two kids and a wife I have to look out for and, at the same time, the training regimen has been quite tough. I had to believe and trust in the coach and God that things would get better.

"Standing here, having run 10.8 twice it is a real proud moment for me. I have run my second and third-fastest times at this Games."

Anasias Shikongo of Namibia took bronze in 10.95s.