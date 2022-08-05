Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Bryan Mbeumo has scored 32 goals in 134 appearances for Brentford

Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo has switched his international allegiance from France to Cameroon.

Mbeumo, who turns 23 on Sunday and was born in Avallon in central France, played for his country of birth at Under-20 and Under-21 level, but is eligible for the central African nation through his father.

"Can't wait to start this new adventure!" he tweeted. external-link

Cameroon's football federation (Fecafoot) said Mbeumo's decision to represent Cameroon was the result of "extensive discussions" with its president Samuel Eto'o, the former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker.

Fecafoot must obtain international clearance from world governing body Fifa for Mbeumo, because he made 10 competitive appearances for France at youth level.

However, Fecafoot is confident of a swift approval, which would make him eligible to feature for the Indomitable Lions at the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Rigobert Song's side have been drawn against five-time champions Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland in Group G.

Mbeumo, who has a French mother, began his professional career at Troyes in France before joining Brentford, then in the Championship, in August 2019.

He contributed 16 goals in 45 league games in his first season, before adding another eight goals in the 2020-21 campaign to help the Bees win promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

He scored his first career hat-trick in Brentford's 4-1 win over Port Vale in the FA Cup third round in January, having come on as a second-half substitute.

Three weeks later, Mbeumo was rewarded with a new contract that will keep him at the west London club until 2026.

He scored eight goals in 38 matches in all competitions last season, and registered seven assists in the top flight as Brentford finished 13th in their maiden Premier League campaign.