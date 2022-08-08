Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Sebastien Desabre has coached several club sides across Africa, and was Uganda boss at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Sebastien Desabre has been appointed as the new coach of DR Congo after the Frenchman ended his contract at Chamois Niortais.

The 46-year-old succeeds Argentine Hector Cuper, who was sacked in June after the Leopards lost their first two qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Chamois Niortais had threatened legal action after Desabre was named as DR Congo coach on Saturday, with the club saying it had "never been in contact" with the Central African country's football federation (Fecofa).

However, the French Ligue 2 outfit announced it had agreed to terminate Desabre's contract on Sunday.

"I am very happy to announce that I am the new coach of DR Congo," Desabre tweeted.

"I thank the management of Chamois Niortais, the players, my staff, the whole club and the supporters for two rewarding years."

Desabre has previously managed club sides in Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco and Egypt, and spent 18 months in charge of Uganda - including managing the Cranes at the 2019 Nations Cup.

DR Congo will not play another competitive game until March next year after September's 2023 Nations Cup qualifiers were rescheduled.