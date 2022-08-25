Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Ons Jabeur reached a career-high ranking of number two in the world in June

US Open 2022 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 29 August-11 September

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur will face Madison Brengle of the United States in the first round of the US Open tennis tournament.

Jabeur is fifth in the women's world rankings and won the only previous meeting between the two players in Hobart two years ago.

The 27-year-old finished as runner-up at Wimbledon last month after becoming the first African or Arab woman to reach the final of a Grand Slam in the Open era.

If she beats Brengle, the world number 63, Jabeur will play either the USA's Elizabeth Mandlik or Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek in the second round.

Jabeur is on the same side of the draw as world number two Anett Kontaveit and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams.

The Tunisian practiced with Williams on Wednesday, having played doubles with the American great at Eastbourne in June.

Egypt's Mayar Sherif, Africa's other representative in the women's draw in New York, will take on Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in the first round.

Sherif, at 61 in the world, is 11 places above Kostyuk in the rankings.

The main draw gets under way on Monday.