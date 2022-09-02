Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Umar Sadiq (left) scored on his final appearance for Almeria, against Sevilla last Saturday

A move for Nigeria striker Umar Sadiq was one of the stand-out deals involving African players outside of the Premier League on transfer deadline day.

The 25-year-old, who was linked with moves to Borussia Dortmund, Valencia and Villarreal, joined Real Sociedad for a reported 16.2m euros ($16.2m) from Spanish La Liga rivals Almeria.

Sadiq signed for Italian club Roma in 2016 but had loan spells at Bologna, Torino, NAC Breda, Rangers and Perugia, before finalising a permanent deal with Serbian side Partizan Belgrade. He scored 23 goals in 52 games for the latter before moving to Almeria in October 2020.

Two exceptional seasons with the Andalusian club, scoring 41 goals, alerted clubs in England, Germany and across the Iberian Peninsula.

Sadiq, who has seven caps and one goal for Nigeria, is seen as the right man to fill the void left by Alexander Isak's departure to Newcastle and has agreed a six-year deal.

"I chose Real because it is one of the most important teams in Spain and it is a step forward for me. I am very grateful that you wanted to sign me. I am very happy. Real Sociedad was the best option, I couldn't say no," he said.

In other switches, Senegal international Abdou Diallo departed Paris Saint-Germain for German side RB Leipzig on loan.

The 26-year-old Teranga Lions centre-back struggled to get regular playing time in the French capital, and is familiar with the Bundesliga after previous spells at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund.

"It is nice to be back in the Bundesliga. RB Leipzig has big ambitions and a lot of potentials - a great challenge and an exciting season lie ahead of both me and us," he said.

Guinea international striker Sehrou Guirassy, 26, joined Stuttgart on loan from Rennes, with an option to buy.

El Bilal Toure heads to Spain after scoring 11 goals in 70 appearances for Reims

In Spain, Mali forward El Bilal Toure joined newly promoted Almeria on a four-year deal from French club Reims.

The 20-year-old, who joined Reims in early 2020 from Mali's Afrique Football Elite (AFE), has scored four goals in 13 matches for the Eagles of Mali.

Guinea international midfielder Ilaix Moriba reunites with Valencia again by joining on loan from German club RB Leipzig.

The 19-year-old failed to impress in Germany, making just six appearances across all competitions for RB Leipzig. He played 18 matches without scoring for Valencia last season, but the club has swiftly moved to bring him back on another loan to the Mestalla.

Elsewhere, Rayo Vallecano signed Ghanaian Abdul Mumin on a four year contract from Vitoria Guimaraes and Morocco international Abde Ezzalzouli sealed a loan move to Osasuma after signing a new contract with Barcelona until June 2026.

The Catalan club also included a buyout clause of 200 million euros in the 19-year-old winger's new deal.

Meanwhile, fellow Atlas Lions player Munir El Haddadi finalised his short-term switch to Getafe from Valencia on Wednesday.

Capped 11 times, E Haddadi has not played for Morocco since February and is keen to make the World Cup squad under new manager Walid Regragui.

Cameroonian trio on the move in France

Rennes paid a reported 10m euros for Indomitable Lions defender Christopher Wooh

In France, Nantes snapped up Cameroon striker Ignatius Ganago from rivals Lens on a four-year deal.

Ganago scored 13 goals in 57 appearances for Lens before completing his 6m euros transfer to last season's French Cup winners.

"I'm very happy to sign for a family club. I hope we'll have a great season in France and in the Europa League," the 23-year-old said.

Compatriot Christopher Wooh also departed, with the 20-year-old moving to Rennes, but Lens brought in another Cameroon international in the shape of Jean Onana.

The 22-year-old agreed a five-year deal after joining from second tier side Bordeaux.

Algerian winger Adam Ounas departed Napoli for Lille in a three-year deal, bring an end to his mixed time in Naples.

The 25-year-old joined Lille on a contract that includes Napoli receiving a certain percentage of a future transfer fee of the player.

Ounas, who is recovering from an hamstring injury, previously played in Ligue 1 for Bordeaux and Nice, and scored seven goals in 62 appearances for Napoli.

Marseille finalised a loan return for Moroccan midfielder Amine Harit from German side Schalke, with a buy-out option.

The 25-year-old scored five goals in 35 appearances last season at Marseille and return for another spell after other interested club's failed to meet Schalke's valuation of the Moroccan.

Meanwhile, Senegalese international goalkeeper Bingourou Kamara has joined Montpellier from Strasbourg on a one-year deal, with the option of an additional year.

Kamara, 25, helped Strasbourg to the 2019 French League Cup and made 40 appearances for the club.

Capped twice by Senegal, the former France youth international has previously played for Tours and Belgian club Charleroi.

Seck drawn to Israel, Billong heads to Romania

Abdoulaye Seck is in lne to feature in the Champions League this season

Outside of the top five European leagues, the lure of Champions League football swayed Senegalese defender Abdoulaye Seck to leave Belgian side Royal Antwerp for Israeli club Maccabi Haifa.

The 30-year-old signed a two-year deal and keen to provide cover for the Israeli side against Juventus, PSG and Benfica in their Group H fixtures.

Mali international defender Moussa Sissako has joined Russian club PFC Sochi from Standard Liege of Belgium.

The 21-year-old, who has four caps, played 34 matches for Standard before terminating his contract with the Belgian side in order to seal his move to Russia.

Nigeria striker Simeon 'Simy' Nwankwo has dropped to the Italian second tier by joining Benevento on loan from Serie A side Salernitana.

Simy, 30, was left out of the squad for Salernitana's opening four matches of the campaign.

Cameroon defender Jean-Claude Billong joined CFR Cluj in Romania after being released from the final year of his contract at French side Clermont.

The 28-year-old Indomitable Lion will be hoping to shine with Cluj in the Europa Conference League this season.

Senegalese striker Aliou Badji joined Bordeaux on loan from Ligue 2 rivals Amien, with the outright purchase set at €4.5m euros.

And DR Congo international forward Jackson Muleka, 22, says joining Turkish side Besiktas on loan from Belgian club Standard Liege was a perfect match.

"I couldn't have asked for a better move, because I am loving every minute here," he said.

Heartbreak and 'screw up'

Bamba Dieng featured in five matches as Senegal won the Africa Cup of Nations in February

One man who did not get a move was Senegal's Bamba Dieng.

Leeds United thought they had a deal with Marseille for the striker, but talks collapsed at the last minute.

Dieng was ready to fly to Yorkshire, but was swayed by a late offer from Nice and decided to join the French side instead.

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani, replying to a fan on Twitter, admitted the Whites had been "been screwed up" but argued that the Ellan Road side had had a "great market, planned and executed our targets" despite failing to sign Dieng.

On the verge of finalising his 9m euros move to Nice, then Dieng suffered a minor problem with the medical and the deal was off.

A heartbroken Dieng returned to Marseille, with one of his advisors telling BBC Sport Africa that the player was not keen on leaving south of France.

"He was not really willing to leave Marseille because he wants to fight for a chance to represent a club he loves," he said.

"It's been a crazy time for the player, Marseille are the desperate ones here and not Bamba."

