JP Duminy made his last international appearance for South Africa in a World Cup match against Australia in 2019

Former South Africa all-rounder JP Duminy and Australian Simon Katich have been announced as head coaches of franchises in the new SA20 competition.

Duminy, who played 326 times for the Proteas across all formats, will take charge of Paarl Royals.

Katich, who has previously coached Indian Premier League (IPL) sides Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad, has joined MI Cape Town.

South Africa international Hashim Amla will join Katich as batting coach.

All six franchises in the SA20 have been bought by owners of IPL clubs, with former Proteas captain Graeme Smith the league's commissioner.

The competition will get under way on 23 January next year, and Smith is keen for the SA20 to be "the second-best Twenty20 league" in the world, behind the IPL.

"It is always special to put together a new team, hone skills and build a team culture," Katich said about taking charge of MI (Mumbai Indians) Cape Town.

"I look forward to ensuring that MI Cape Town develops into a team that leverages local talent and has MI core values at its heart."

Meanwhile, former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara ,the director of cricket of Rajasthan Royals - who own Paarl Royals - said they would use their experience to help replicate the IPL side's brand of "entertaining and passionate cricket" in South Africa.

The appointments of Duminy and Katich completes the coaching line-ups for the six SA20 franchises.

Former Sri Lanka, Ireland and Surrey coach Graham Ford (Pretoria Capitals), New Zealander Stephen Fleming (Joburg Super Kings), Adrian Birrell (Sunrisers Eastern Cape) and Lance Klusener (Durban Super Giants) had all previously been announced as head coaches.

Fleming is in his second spell as coach of IPL side Chennai Super Kings, and has won the title four times with the club, while Klusener has recently been working with Zimbabwe.

The player auction to select squads will be held on Monday.