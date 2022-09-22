Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Taha Yassine Khenissi (far left) scored his ninth goal for Tunisia on what was his 47th cap

Tunisia continued their preparations for the World Cup with a narrow 1-0 win over Comoros in Croissy-sur-Seine on Thursday.

Forward Taha Yassine Khenissi, who plays for Kuwait SC, netted what proved to be the only goal nine minutes into the second half.

The game, which was played behind closed doors on the outskirts of Paris, is the Carthage Eagles' penultimate match before coach Jalel Kadri - appointed after Tunisia's Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals exit earlier this year - names his World Cup squad.

The Carthage Eagles will face France, Denmark and Australia in Group D in Qatar, where they are looking to reach the knockout stages for the first time.

The next friendly for Tunisia, who won the Kirin Cup in June after beating Chile 2-0 and hosts Japan 3-0, comes against five-time World Cup winners Brazil in a prestige clash on Tuesday, also in the French capital.

Meanwhile, the South Americans will play Ghana in Le Havre on Friday, on a day when three more of Africa's World Cup-bound sides are in action.

Cameroon face Uzbekistan in South Korea, while Morocco take on Chile in Barcelona. Africa's final qualifier, Senegal, play Bolivia in Orleans on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Seychelles played out a 0-0 draw against San Marino, who are bottom of the world rankings and avoided defeat for the first time in 19 matches.

The Africans, ranked 198th - 13 places above their opponents, have not won in 45 internationals since an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying success against Lesotho in 2016.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Libya held Uganda to a goalless draw in Benghazi.