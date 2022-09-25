Ines Laklalech, from Casablanca, earned her Ladies European Tour card last December

Moroccan Ines Laklalech says winning golf's Ladies Open de France is "something priceless" for her, and hopes her historical success will inspire others across Africa.

The 24-year-old beat England's Meghan MacLaren in Deauville to become the first Moroccan, Arab and North African woman to win a title on the Ladies European Tour (LET).

"It was an incredible week and having to witness the victory with my husband is something priceless," she told BBC World Service Sport.

"I'm just so proud of what I've accomplished so far. I had some high expectations in the beginning of the season. I didn't know the win was going to come that early in my rookie season, but obviously I am very happy and proud."

As only the second Arab woman to play on the LET, following in the footsteps of fellow Moroccan Maha Haddioui, Laklalech hopes to inspire a new generation of African golfers.

"I've always had very strong women in the family who I look up to. I'm hoping more North African and African women can accomplish things in sports and just pursue their dreams," she added.

"There is no difference between the African woman or the European one. I hope this win can prove that it is possible.

"I got a very warm welcome from the Moroccans who came to congratulate me at the airport, with even the policemen stopping me to say congratulations. I'm just very humbled by that and happy about it."

Laklalech needed a play-off to beat MacLaren after both players finished on 14 under par, and emerged victorious despite a bogey on the first hole.

An inspiration to match Jabeur

Laklalech is well aware of being a trailblazer for other women in sports across the continent, but admits she also draws inspiration from another North African woman.

"With the resources that we have here in Morocco, we have some inspirations from the great Tunisian tennis player [Ons Jabeur] who is doing great at the moment," she said.

"She's inspiring me as well, and that just means that we have the resources to perform internationally."

The historic nature of her success has been humbling for Laklalech after excelling in her first year on the professional tour.

"Before the start of the season, I wrote down my goals," she said.

"Starting a professional career, you have a certain time to get comfortable at the first tournaments. I didn't make the first three cuts. I was very tense, very nervous.

"After that, there was just a click that I can't really explain, and that made me play to my potential without thinking of what I was doing.

"I think that if I was thinking of making history or winning the tournament, that would cause some mental blocks and stiffness in my body. I'm very happy that I passed this first step. Now I can focus on other things that I'm dreaming of."

Laklalech insists her early success will not increase pressure or expectations as she is focussed on improving and realising her set goals.

"This [win] is definitely a huge confidence. It's just a check in my list. Now, I can really focus on the rest. The sooner the better.

"I'm very pleased and I'm looking forward to see what's next for for the future of my career."