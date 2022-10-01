Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Mayar Sherif said winning the Parma Open "means a lot" to her country after she became the first woman from Egypt to win a WTA title.

Sherif beat the top seed and world number seven Maria Sakkari of Greece 7-5, 6-3 in the final on Saturday.

As well as lifting the trophy, 26-year-old Sherif also achieved her first ever win over a top 10 player.

"It means a lot for the people back home, my family, all the hard work, all the mental struggles in the last weeks," Sherif said after her win. external-link

"I'm just thrilled and happy. This was never expected."

On a demanding day, Sherif had to play her semi-final and final within hours of each other after Friday's schedule had been washed out by rain.

It took her almost three hours to defeat sixth-seeded Ana Bogdan of Romania 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in the last four.

"I'm exhausted," Sherif said after coming back from being an early break down in both sets of the claycourt final.

"Today was a very tough day for me, many hours on court. I'm very happy that I pulled it off. I had to dig very deep."

"The first match was emotionally and mentally tough. There were so many key moments in the match, a lot of pressure. But after I won that match it gave me a lot of confidence so I used that for the match right after."

Sherif, who is ranked 74 in the world, has been battling back to fitness after a foot injury she suffered at the French Open earlier this year.