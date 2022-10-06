Kwadwo Asamoah celebrated with his family when Juventus won the Serie A title in 2017-18

Former Ghana and Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah says he "feel blessed and thankful" after being overwhelmed by tributes following his retirement from professional football.

The 33-year-old has opted to become an agent after ending a playing career that saw him become Africa's most decorated player in the Italian top flight, winning six Serie A titles, on Wednesday.

Asamoah's European journey began at Swiss club Bellinzona but he spent his entire senior career in Italy with stints at Udinese and Inter Milan either side of his successes at Juventus.

His last club was Cagliari, whom he left at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Revered by notable Juventus teammates like Andrea Pirlo and Gianluigi Buffon during his time in Turin, a clearly emotional Asamoah said: "I feel blessed and thankful for all the beautiful messages. I can't thank everyone enough."

A versatile player who excelled as a wing-back, left-back and in midfield, Asamoah enjoyed a trophy-laden career with the Bianconeri.

As well as his six league-winner's medals, he won the Coppa Italia four times and three Italian Super Cups and reached the final of the European Champions League twice in his six years at Juventus, in 2015 and 2017.

Despite a glittering career that was somewhat blighted by injury, his nine league appearances for Cagliari last year helped him surpass compatriot Sulley Muntari's 270 matches - to set a record 279 top-flight games for an African in Italy.

Impact for Ghana

Asamoah helped Ghana reach the Nations Cup final and the World Cup quarter-finals in 2010

Capped 74 times by his country, Asamoah represented his country in five Africa Cup of Nation finals in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2019.

He helped the Black Stars finish third and second at the 2008 and 2010 tournaments respectively, and starred at two World Cups in 2010 and 2014 as the West African reach the quarter-finals 12 years ago in South Africa.

Many of his club and international team-mates took to social media to celebrate his career, with former Udinese and Juventus team-mate Juan Cuadrado describing Asamoah as an "excellent person and professional".

Ex-Ghana captain Stephen Appiah said: external-link "Sharing the pitch with you was an absolute joy." while Asamoah Gyan, the country's all-time leading goalscorer, wrote: "Great player by all standards. It was great to play with you."

Current Black Stars captain Andre Ayew, who played at four Nations Cup finals with Asamoah, added: "Loved all the years and moments together. Enjoy your next chapter and stay blessed."

The Ghana Football Association and the Black Stars hailed Asamoah on their official Twitter pages.

"All the best in your new chapter legend," the GFA posted, external-link while the national team account added: "You served our country well, thanks for all the memories."

Asamoah announced his new career path on Instagram by joining an agency owned by Frederico Pastorello, who manages Italian players like Alex Meret, Francesco Acerbi and Antonio Candreva along with retired internationals Patrice Evra and Muntari.

Respect and regrets at the Nations Cup

Asamoah made 156 appearances in all competitions for Juventus, scoring five goals

Despite all his professional success and admiration in Europe, Asamoah felt he did not get the recognition he deserved in Africa.

He only made one Team of the Year chosen by the Confederation of African Football, in 2014 - with some pointing at his lack of success with Ghana as a strong reason for being overlooked.

"I think I was expecting more. Because when I went to Juventus I was doing well and I even won some personal trophies as one of the best players in my roles," he told BBC Sport Africa in 2020.

"I don't know how it works there, in Africa. I couldn't get the opportunity to be one of the best 11 players in that period."

As he formally retires from playing football, Asamoah admits he has few regrets including not winning Nations Cup, despite playing in the 1-0 final loss to Egypt in 2010.

The West Africans have been crowned continental champions four times but have not lifted the trophy since 1982 - having also lost the 1992 and 2015 finals to Ivory Coast on penalties.

"We were so close to winning the Africa Cup of Nations many times, and we never did it," he pointed out.

"We've been chasing this for some 30 years now; we got to the final three times, but never managed to win it.

"I know you need to accept these things, you can't win everything, but this is something I would have really loved to bring home for my country."