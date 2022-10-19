Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Nayef Aguerd is still awaiting his competitive debut for West Ham

West Ham United's Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd is close to returning following ankle surgery and could get some games under his belt before the World Cup.

The 26-year-old joined the Hammers for about £30m ($33.9m) from French side Rennes in June.

However, the centre-back limped off in a pre-season friendly against Scottish side Rangers in July.

"It is really good news that Nayef is on his way back," Moyes said ahead of Wednesday's Premier League trip to Liverpool.

"We brought him in as a key player, so for him to get injured in pre-season is very difficult for us.

"He has started training. He is not fully integrated yet with the (other) players but he is getting close to playing. I think he will definitely feature before the World Cup."

Aguerd made 40 appearances in all competitions for Rennes last season as they finished fourth in Ligue 1 and reached the last 16 of the Europa Conference League.

He has won 25 caps for Morocco since making his debut in 2016.

The Atlas Lions' World Cup campaign begins on 23 November when they face 2018 runners-up Croatia, and Walid Regragui's side will also face Belgium and Canada in Group F in Qatar.

Moyes could not give a timeframe on Aguerd's return but said he would likely play in Europa Conference League games or for the Under-21s before featuring in Premier League matches.

West Ham are 13th in the table ahead of their visit to Anfield.