Otto Addo has won just two of his nine games in charge of Ghana, qualifying for the World Cup ahead of Nigeria on the away goals rule

Former international John Paintsil is confident that Ghana head coach Otto Addo can make the side competitive at the World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars have struggled for form this year, winning just two of their 12 games, with Addo taking charge following a group-stage exit from the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

The 47-year-old, who is in his first senior managerial role, handed debuts to four players, including Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams, during September's international break.

The West Africans are the lowest-ranked side at the World Cup - at 61st in the world - and will face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.

"My expectation for Ghana is very, very high," Paintsil told BBC Sport Africa.

"Otto Addo and his staff know what they are looking for. The coaches must stand firm and believe in their abilities.

"Every coach should know his 1st XI at this time. The little time they will have with the boys, they will do their best to blend them and become one team."

Ghana suffered a 3-0 defeat by five-time World Cup winners Brazil in France on 23 September before a 1-0 win over Nicaragua, who are 81 places beneath them in the world rankings, four days later.

Brighton wing-back Tariq Lamptey, Southampton centre-back Mohammed Salisu and Hamburg winger Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer also joined Williams in winning their first caps.

Paintsil, who amassed 88 caps for Ghana between 2001 and 2013, says the performances in those two matches indicate Addo has work to do.

"Brazil came with a game plan by building up from the back slowly and when they reach the final third, they go with speed. They are a team that are well-prepared," the 41-year-old said.

John Paintsil (left) was part of the Ghana side which reached the World Cup quarter-finals in 2010 - where Asamoah Gyan missed an extra-time penalty against Uruguay

"When you look at the Ghana side, our build up was very fast, we didn't make the right passes and we didn't know when to counter-attack.

"The second game was against a country that Ghana don't know much, so the performance was raw. That does indicate some of the problems that the coaches will be working on.

"Those friendly matches will have given the coaches ideas how they can control the boys and how they can pick up a system they will go with [in Qatar]."

Ghana will face Switzerland in a friendly in Abu Dhabi on 17 November, and the West Africans begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal seven days later.

Last month Ghana Football Association helped organise two national days of prayer and fasting to offer support for the Black Stars, but Paintsil - who was part of the squad which reached the World Cup quarter-finals in 2010 - has confidence heading into Qatar.

"The quality individual players we have, a coach who is going to blend them and what the players [did] during the qualification against Nigeria give us hope."