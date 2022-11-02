Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Mamelodi Sundowns followed up their opening 2-1 win over Bayelsa Queens with a convincing victory

Mamelodi Sundowns all but sealed a Women's African Champions League semi-final place as the holders thrashed Egypt's Wadi Degla 5-0 in Marrakech on Thursday.

Lelona Daweti's third goal of the tournament put the South Africans in front early on before Melinda Kgadiete, a first-half substitute, added another in the 25th minute.

Mahira Ali forced a brilliant save off Sundowns goalkeeper Andile Dlamini three minutes after the restart but Boitumelo Rabale made it 3-0 on the hour mark before quickly adding her second five minutes later.

Bambanani Mbane's goal in the 76th minute - from Chantelle Esau brilliant cross - added gloss to the scoreline for Sundowns, who need just a point from their final game to reach the last four.

In Group B's other game, first-half goals from Ogoma Joseph and Grace Igboamalu were enough to give Nigerians Bayelsa Queens a 2-0 victory over DR Congo's TP Mazembe.

Joseph opened the scoring from the spot in the fourth minute before Igboamalu doubled the lead 20 minutes later.

Sundowns sit top of the group on six points after two games, with Bayelsa Queens and TP Mazembe on three points and Wadi Degla pointless.

The Queens need to beat Wadi Degla in Rabat on Sunday to be sure of progress, while Mazembe have it all to do against Sundowns in the quest for a place in the last four.