World Cup 2022: Tunisia beat Iran 2-0 in warm-up match

Naim Sliti in action for Tunisia
Naim Sliti plays his club football for Al Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia
Tunisia scored two second-half goals to beat Iran in a behind-closed-doors friendly ahead of the World Cup finals in Qatar.

A penalty from Naim Sliti and Ali Abdi's effort gave the Carthage Eagles a 2-0 win in Doha on Wednesday after Iran defender Abolfazl Jalali was sent off.

The North Africans begin their Group D campaign against Denmark next Tuesday, with games to follow against Australia (26 November) and defending champions France (30 November).

Tunisia have never progressed to the knock-out stages in their five previous appearances at the finals.

Carlos Queiroz's Iran will play England in their Group B opener on Monday before facing Wales and the United States four and eight days later respectively.

