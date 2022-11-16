Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Naim Sliti plays his club football for Al Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia

Fifa World Cup Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Tunisia scored two second-half goals to beat Iran in a behind-closed-doors friendly ahead of the World Cup finals in Qatar.

A penalty from Naim Sliti and Ali Abdi's effort gave the Carthage Eagles a 2-0 win in Doha on Wednesday after Iran defender Abolfazl Jalali was sent off.

The North Africans begin their Group D campaign against Denmark next Tuesday, with games to follow against Australia (26 November) and defending champions France (30 November).

Tunisia have never progressed to the knock-out stages in their five previous appearances at the finals.

Carlos Queiroz's Iran will play England in their Group B opener on Monday before facing Wales and the United States four and eight days later respectively.