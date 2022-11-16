Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Anass Zaroury, who joined Burnley from Charleroi in August, has represented Belgium from Under-17 to Under-21 level

Fifa World Cup Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Morocco boss Walid Regragui has called Burnley winger Anass Zaroury into his World Cup squad as a replacement for the injured Amine Harit.

Forward Harit, 24, suffered knee ligament damage while playing for Marseille on Sunday and has been ruled out of the finals in Qatar.

Zaroury was born in Mechelen and has never played for Morocco, having turned out for Belgium's Under-21 side as recently as September.

The 22-year-old could now be in line to play for the Atlas Lions against the country of his birth in Group F, where Morocco also face Croatia and Canada.

"I am very happy and honoured to be able to defend the colours of Morocco in the world's best competition," Zaroury wrote on social media.

"I want to thank my relatives, my family and the Moroccan supporters for their immense support, not forgetting the coach for his confidence and giving me the opportunity to realise a child's dream!"

Morocco's football federation believes it has now secured the confirmation of Zaroury's transfer of allegiance from Belgium, whose FA sent the relevant paperwork this week, to enable him to represent the North Africans.

Zaroury, who is currently in the United Arab Emirates and set to join the Morocco squad on Thursday, has impressed for the Clarets this season since joining from Belgian side Charleroi in August.

He has scored six goals in 14 appearances in all competitions for the Championship club.

Morocco begin their World Cup campaign against Croatia on Wednesday, 23 November.

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds