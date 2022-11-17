Sebastien Haller joined Borussia Dortmund from Ajax in July

Borussia Dortmund and Ivory Coast striker Sebastien Haller has announced he is to have further surgery as he continues his treatment for a testicular tumour.

The 28-year-old first had an operation in July after a tumour was discovered, and has been undergoing chemotherapy in recent months.

"Different possibilities were considered following the chemo. I tell you that the fight is not over for me," he posted on Twitter. external-link

"I will have to undergo an operation to permanently end this tumour which keeps me away from the pitch."

Haller joined Dortmund from Ajax in July but felt unwell during the club's pre-season tour of Switzerland, with subsequent tests revealing a malignant tumour.

He has yet to play a competitive game for the German club, who responded to Haller's tweet with a message to "stay strong".

"I want to thank you all for the messages of support and the strength you give me in this ordeal. Looking forward to seeing you all soon," Haller's statement added.

Haller spent 18 months with West Ham after joining in 2019 for a then club-record £45m ($53.32m) from Eintracht Frankfurt, before moving to Ajax in January last year.

In his 18 months at Ajax, he scored 47 goals in 66 games, with 11 of these coming in last season's Champions League during a run in which he became only the second player after Cristiano Ronaldo to score in every group match.

A former France youth international, he has scored four goals in 15 appearances for Ivory Coast and played all four matches as the Elephants exited this year's Africa Cup of Nations in the last 16.