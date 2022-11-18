Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has 11 goals in his past 10 appearances for club and country, and proved to be a handful for the Panama defence

Cameroon drew 1-1 against Panama in Abu Dhabi in their final warm-up match ahead of the World Cup finals in Qatar.

Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting put the Indomitable Lions ahead within three minutes of his introduction as a half-time substitute.

But the Central Americans, who are 17 places below Cameroon in the world rankings, hit back in the 55th minute through a free-kick from defender Michael Murillo.

Rigobert Song's side have failed to win any of their friendly matches ahead of the tournament, suffering defeats by Uzbekistan and South Korea in September.

Cameroon open their Group G campaign against Switzerland next Thursday, with matches against Serbia (28 November) and five-time champions Brazil (2 December) to follow.

Meanwhile, Ghana's first Group H opponents Portugal cruised to a 4-0 win over Nigeria on Thursday evening in Lisbon.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes scored a first-half double, with his second coming from the penalty spot, and Goncalo Ramos and Joao Mario added goals in the last 10 minutes.

The Black Stars had completed their preparations earlier on Thursday with a 2-0 win over Switzerland in Abu Dhabi.

CAMEROON vs Panama: Onana, Fai, Castalletto, Nkoulou, Tolo, Honga, Zambo Anguissa, Ntcham, Mbeumo, Toko Ekambi, Aboubakar.

Subs used: Ebosse (for Tolo 46), Nkoudou (for Toko Ekambi 46), Choupo-Moting (for Aboubakar 46), Junde (for Ntcham 53), Bassogog (for Mbeumo 70), Wooh (for Nkoulou 77).

