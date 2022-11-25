Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Senegal reached the World Cup quarter-finals in 2002 but suffered a group-stage exit four years ago in Russia

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse says he may need to change tactics in their final Group A match against Ecuador to reach the World Cup knockout stage.

The Teranga Lions recovered from an opening defeat by the Netherlands to beat hosts Qatar 3-1 on Friday and revive their hopes of progressing to the last 16.

But Senegal have to beat Ecuador on Tuesday to be certain of going through after their 1-1 draw with the Dutch.

"We have to think about the appropriate approach to the last match. We need to win to qualify for the last 16," Cisse said.

"Our concentration must be better as we could have avoided the goal that we conceded [against Qatar], but the Ecuador match will be different."

Cisse's African champions, without talisman and record goalscorer Sadio Mane for the finals because of injury, were disappointing as they lost 2-0 to the Dutch, but put in an improved attacking show against Qatar at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Cisse made two changes to the starting XI, with Famara Diedhiou and Ismail Jakobs replacing Pape Abdou Cisse and the injured Cheikhou Kouyate. Boulaye Dia, Diedhiou and Bamba Dieng were on target.

"We started the second half well, went 2-0 up and then struggled a bit as Qatar were more aggressive and reduced the gap," added Cisse, who has been in charge of Senegal since 2015.

"But once again we were better in transition and we managed to score the decisive third goal.

"The team did what I asked for. Teamwork is the basis. Yes, it is difficult to replace Sadio Mane but, in the end, this is a team sport."

Senegal reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup on their tournament debut in 2002, but exited the 2018 edition in Russia at the group stage.

