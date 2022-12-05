Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Sbu Nkosi's most recent Test appearance for South Africa came against New Zealand in October last year

The Bulls have denied reports that South Africa's World Cup winner Sbu Nkosi, who was reported missing by the club, has been found.

The Pretoria-based outfit said their last contact with Nkosi was on 11 November and that they opened a missing person case with the police six days later.

Local media outlet Sowetan Live reported that the 26-year-old winger was spotted in the inland Mpumalanga province, about 300km from Johannesburg.

However, in a statement issued on Monday, the Bulls told the BBC the search for Nkosi continues.

"The most recent stories in relation to Nkosi's whereabouts are untrue. We have not located the player and have not issued any updates in relation to this," a representative from the club said.

The Bulls have appealed to the public to continue to share any information and tip-offs they may have on the case.

Nkosi has scored nine tries in 16 Test appearances and was part of the South Africa squad that won the 2019 World Cup.

However, he missed out on the Springboks' autumn internationals because of a rib injury.

Nkosi has faced disciplinary challenges with Bulls, and was sent home early for breaking team protocol during a trip to Ireland for a United Rugby Championship fixture in October.