Tunisia renew coach Kadri contract

Kadri took over following Tunisia's elimination from the 2022 Afcon in January

Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri has signed a contact to remain as coach of the Carthage Eagles until 2024 - just weeks after tending his resignation.

Kadri took Tunisia to the World Cup finals in Qatar, but they were eliminated at the group stage - despite being the only team to beat finalists France in 90 minutes at the tournament.

Kadri had said that if Tunisia had failed to get out of a group that also included Denmark and Australia - against whom they respectively drew and lost - he would go.

But instead a new two-year deal was announced following a meeting between Kadri and the Tunisian Football Federation.

In a post shared on its social media page, the TFF said the meeting offered "a detailed presentation related to the period of preparations, and the negative and positive aspects related to the participation of the Tunisian national team in the Qatar World Cup 2022."

The TFF added that the team's performance in its matches since March, as well as the the games in the 2022 World Cup, were discussed in detail - as was Kadri's offer to resign, which he wished to do to "honour his previous commitment."

In the same meeting, the TFF also agreed to grant the Tunisian National Television the right to broadcast the top league matches.

In recent months Tunisian National Television has struggled to come to an agreement with the TFF for broadcasting rights for the domestic league in Tunisia, leading to games from the top division not being broadcast in the country.