South Africa's defeat by Australia in the first Test was the seventh shortest Test in history

On the eve of a high-profile new T20 tournament in South Africa, the country's Test captain Dean Elgar says his team has too few opportunities in the longest form of the game.

The SA20 - a franchise tournament hoping to sit second only in T20 domestic tournaments to the Indian Premier League - starts on January 10 as MI Cape Town entertain Paarl Royals.

Meanwhile, the Proteas national team face Australia in the third and final Test beginning on Tuesday (23:30 GMT), having already lost the series but still with a faint hope of reaching the Test Championship final.

The first Test ended inside two days while South Africa lost the second by an innings and 182 runs.

"Over the next two years we only have 12 (Tests) to play. Many years ago we played 12 a year, which was nice," said Elgar.

"We can't make those decisions.

"I guess the administrators of the game back home feel we need to establish something in order to have revenue going forward.

"Then maybe in a couple of years' time we can incorporate more Tests going forward in the schedule. It's a really tough one to be a part of but you've got to deal with it whichever way you see fit."

South Africa have, in the current series, already slipped from second to fourth in their pursuit of a top two finish in the World Test Championship - and with it a first appearance in the final.

In February, West Indies travel to South Africa for a tour which includes only two Tests.

After that, the next Test match for the Proteas doesn't come until December.

"It's a big year for us every year. The disappointing factor, that we aren't playing more Tests this year, sits with a lot of players that they would like to play a lot more," Elgar expanded.

"I don't think a lot of things are going in our favour but we have to deal with what we can deal with.

"You've got to play every Test like it's your last."

The first World Test Championship saw New Zealand beat India in 2021's inaugural final. This year's competition concludes with the final in England at The Oval in June.