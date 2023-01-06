Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Mazraoui was substituted at half-time against France in the World Cup semi-final

Bayern Munich's Moroccan defender Noussair Mazraoui is to take some time away from football to deal with inflammation of heart tissue after suffering from Covid-19.

According to the German club, the full-back, whose last game was for his country in the World Cup semi-final against France in December, had been suffering from the virus during the tournament in Qatar.

Indeed, Bayern have revealed the 25-year-old missed the quarter-final against Portugal because of Covid.

Subsequent tests by a team doctor revealed that Mazraoui's pericardium - a fibrous sac of tissue that surrounds the heart - had become inflamed.

"Noussair Mazraoui is out initially after a Covid infection. A follow-up examination in Munich after the World Cup tournament revealed a mild inflammation of the pericardium, which the defender will now cure," Bayern Munich tweeted.