Guinea-Bissau pays tribute with King Pele stadium

When renaming their own stadium, Cape Verde stressed the Portuguese-speaking connection to Pele

The Estadio da Rocha in Guinea-Bissau's second city Bafata is to be renamed the King Pele after the late Brazilian football icon, the country's government has decided.

The stadium - which is home to Sporting Clube de Bafata - is the second African ground to be renamed in honour of Pele, following a call from Fifa's president Gianna Infantino that countries around the world should make such a change.

Guinea-Bissau's near neighbour and fellow Lusophone country Cape Verde announced that their national venue would be named the Pele Stadium on Wednesday.

"As an expression of the public recognition of his status as the King of World Football, the Council of Ministers decided to name the regional stadium of Bafata 'King Pele'," a government statement said.

The statement also explicitly said the decision was "in response to the appeal of the president of Fifa."

BBC Sport Africa has been told that Ghana's National Sports Authority is also considering renaming one of its stadiums.

Pele is credited with scoring a world record 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during a 21-year career, including 77 goals in 92 matches for his country, and was named Fifa's Player of the Century in 2000.