Djamel Belmadi was appointed by Algeria in August 2018 and won the Nations Cup with the Desert Foxes in 2019

Djamel Belmadi has signed a contact to remain as coach of Algeria until 2026, according to the president of the Algerian Football Federation, Djahid Zefizef.

Since his arrival in August 2018, the 46 year-old has been broadly recognised as one of Africa's best young coaches.

He guided the Desert Foxes to victory in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and subsequently led them on a 35-match unbeaten run, which set a continental record.

"Djamel Belmadi has officially signed a new contract until 2026. We have set him clear objectives for the next two Africa Cup of Nations," Zefizef told state TV's Channel 3.

"Belmadi has been the target of a disinformation campaign on social networks, on a few TV channels," added Zefizef.

"However, he remains focused on his work as well as on the objectives set for him."

The Paris-born tactician came under severe criticism in 2022 after Algeria were knocked out of the group stages at last year's Afcon and failed to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Local media had speculated that FAF were seeking a replacement.

Belmadi's immediate task will be to qualify Algeria for the delayed 2023 Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The two-time African champions lead Group F after wins over Uganda and Tanzania in June, and face Niger in back-to-back games when the qualifiers resume in March.

Belmadi represented Algeria between 2000 and 2004, scoring five goals in 20 appearances, and captained his country at the 2004 Afcon in Tunisia.