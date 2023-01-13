Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Two African teams, Wydad Casablanca and Al Ahly, will compete in Fifa's Club World Cup tournament being held in Morocco

Al Ahly could face European champions Real Madrid in the semi-finals of Fifa's Club World Cup - but must first overcome opponents from Oceania and North America.

The Egyptian giants, ten-time champions of Africa, have been drawn against New Zealanders Auckland City in the only first round tie.

Should they win that match they will take on Seattle Sounders from the USA in round two, with the victors then meeting Real Madrid in the last four.

The tournament is being held in Morocco and, with reigning African champions Wydad Casablanca also doubling up as the host nation's representative, Al Ahly qualify as a second African participant having finished as runners-up to Wydad in last year's African Champions League final.

Wydad go straight into round two where they face Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia.

Brazilian side Flamengo, who like Real advance straight to the semi-final stage, could be Wydad's last-four opponents on that side of the draw.

Chelsea won last year's edition of a tournament that global governing body Fifa hopes to expand to 32 teams from 2025.

Club World Cup Draw:

First Round

Al Ahly (Egypt) v Auckland City (New Zealand)

Second Round

Seattle Sounders (USA) v Al Ahly/Auckland City

Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) v Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia)

Semi-finals

Flamengo (Brazil) v Wydad Casablanca/Al Hilal

Seattle Sounders/Al Ahly/Auckland City v Real Madrid (Spain)

Final

TBC (11 February)